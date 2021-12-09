Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Upgraded by Societe Generale to Hold

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) was upgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SYIEY. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Symrise from €105.00 ($117.98) to €110.00 ($123.60) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Symrise from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYIEY opened at $36.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average is $35.02. Symrise has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $37.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

