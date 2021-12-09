Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Michael E. Hurlston Sells 5,500 Shares

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total transaction of $1,610,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA traded down $9.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $280.93. 273,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,652. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.16. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.82 and a 12 month high of $299.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SYNA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $279.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Synaptics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Synaptics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

