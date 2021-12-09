SynchroBitcoin (SNB) One Day Volume Tops $147.00

SynchroBitcoin (CURRENCY:SNB) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 9th. One SynchroBitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SynchroBitcoin has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $147.00 worth of SynchroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SynchroBitcoin has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00042217 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007246 BTC.

SynchroBitcoin Profile

SynchroBitcoin (CRYPTO:SNB) is a coin. SynchroBitcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,535,231 coins. The official message board for SynchroBitcoin is medium.com/synchronium-magazine . SynchroBitcoin’s official website is www.snbtoken.io . SynchroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @synchrobit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SynchroBit™ is a platform for everyone who wants to simply trade various kinds of digital assets with both fiat and cryptocurrencies. Deposit funds using cryptocurrencies, Visa/MasterCard, and or bank transfer. Enjoy zero trading fees with SynchroBitcoin (SNB). “

