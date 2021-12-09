Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

SNV opened at $47.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day moving average is $45.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $499.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.33 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

In related news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,329 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $566,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $66,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,031 shares of company stock worth $4,343,630 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,670,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,871,000 after buying an additional 309,710 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 12.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,253,000 after buying an additional 1,076,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,860,000 after buying an additional 235,353 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,323,000 after buying an additional 467,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,738,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,152,000 after buying an additional 176,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.