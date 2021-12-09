T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Holdings Reduced by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 623,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,887 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.27% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $122,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 387.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,763 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of TROW stock traded down $3.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $199.74. The company had a trading volume of 11,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,328. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $145.54 and a one year high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.66.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TROW. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.79.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

See Also: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.