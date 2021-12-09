Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.04 Million

Brokerages forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) will announce sales of $85.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.90 million to $85.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported sales of $77.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year sales of $330.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $330.40 million to $330.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $371.00 million, with estimates ranging from $364.50 million to $383.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The business had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $40.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.70.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $69.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.67. The company has a market cap of $280.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 80,558 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $1,118,950.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 52,657 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $745,096.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 495,096 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,644 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.5% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.5% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

