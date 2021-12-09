TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €27.00 ($30.34).

TEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($33.71) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($34.83) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.46) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($24.72) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €28.00 ($31.46) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of ETR:TEG opened at €24.78 ($27.84) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €25.97 and a 200-day moving average price of €26.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05. TAG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €23.16 ($26.02) and a 12 month high of €29.37 ($33.00).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.