Talon Metals (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Shares Up 1.2%

Talon Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TLOFF)’s share price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.46. 226,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 482,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51.

Talon Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLOFF)

Talon Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of minerals. It holds interests in the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt and Trairão iron projects. The company was founded on April 5, 2005 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

