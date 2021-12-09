Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy expects that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $140.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 483.31 and a beta of 0.37. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total transaction of $1,207,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,508.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total transaction of $128,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 144,942 shares of company stock worth $18,952,755. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

