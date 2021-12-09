Tasty (LON:TAST) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Tasty plc (LON:TAST) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08). Approximately 20,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 171,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.02 ($0.08).

The company has a market cap of £8.47 million and a PE ratio of -1.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,248.83.

About Tasty (LON:TAST)

Tasty plc owns and operates restaurants in the United Kingdom casual dining market. As of April 7, 2021, the company operated 54 restaurants, including 49 restaurants under the Wildwood name and 5 restaurants under the dim t name. Tasty plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

