TClarke (LON:CTO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $148.42

TClarke plc (LON:CTO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 148.42 ($1.97) and traded as high as GBX 149.50 ($1.98). TClarke shares last traded at GBX 148 ($1.96), with a volume of 225,528 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.79, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of £64.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 163.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 148.42.

About TClarke (LON:CTO)

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the digital, mechanical, and electrical technologies and infrastructures. The company also provides mechanical and electrical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users; and ICT services.

