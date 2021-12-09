TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.39

Shares of TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.39 and traded as low as $39.88. TDK shares last traded at $40.53, with a volume of 11,148 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TDK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. TDK had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 10.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TDK Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

TDK Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TTDKY)

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

