TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 304.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,193,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $161,439,000 after purchasing an additional 898,608 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $1,340,780.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $158.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.18 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.47.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

