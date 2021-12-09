Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.04% from the stock’s current price.

TECK has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.78.

Shares of TECK stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,967,887. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day moving average of $24.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $29.92.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 954.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 427.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

