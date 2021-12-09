Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Tecogen Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGEN) were down 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 13,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 16,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $35.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.00 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $5.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 million.

Tecogen Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TGEN)

Tecogen, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of cogeneration and combined heat and power products. It operates through the Products and Services, and Energy Production segments. The Products and Services segment designs, manufactures, and retails industrial and commercial cogeneration systems.

