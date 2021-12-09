Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.75. Tejon Ranch shares last traded at $18.73, with a volume of 33,587 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tejon Ranch from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.
The stock has a market cap of $493.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.92.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 442.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Tejon Ranch in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Tejon Ranch in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tejon Ranch by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,648 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Tejon Ranch by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC)
Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.
Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?
Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.