Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.73.

Shares of TFX traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $320.35. The company had a trading volume of 293,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,261. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $289.00 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $345.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.45.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

