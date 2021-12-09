Telefónica Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:TEF)

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 7,414 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,188% compared to the average daily volume of 324 call options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Telefónica by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,683,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after acquiring an additional 414,350 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Telefónica by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,958,000 after acquiring an additional 496,651 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Telefónica by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,980,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,747,000 after acquiring an additional 335,281 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 1.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,274,000 after buying an additional 27,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 6,738.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,476,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,954,000 after buying an additional 1,454,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEF. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.85.

Shares of TEF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 15,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,922. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.78. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $5.17.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.1657 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

