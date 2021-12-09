Telos Market Cap Reaches $202.69 Million (TLOS)

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Telos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001573 BTC on major exchanges. Telos has a total market cap of $202.69 million and $1.76 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Telos has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Telos

Telos (TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

