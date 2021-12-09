Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $272,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $63,785.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TPX opened at $45.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.29 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.63%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

