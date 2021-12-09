Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 143.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Tenaris by 116.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,080,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,060,000 after buying an additional 3,806,271 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 774.0% during the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 815,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,857,000 after acquiring an additional 722,105 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 167.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 475,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,406,000 after acquiring an additional 297,410 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,342,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 259,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 113,769 shares during the last quarter. 9.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. COKER & PALMER raised Tenaris from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tenaris from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.64.

TS opened at $20.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.47. Tenaris S.A. has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $25.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.14. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

Tenaris Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.