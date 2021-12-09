Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Chairman Sells $859,521.08 in Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 11,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $859,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:THC traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.63. The company had a trading volume of 510,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,500. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.95. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $83.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THC. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

