TerraUSD (UST) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Over the last week, TerraUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC on exchanges. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $8.57 billion and $202.22 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00010051 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005865 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000137 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 8,555,061,404 coins. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

