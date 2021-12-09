TerraVest Industries Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:TVK)

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of TSE TVK opened at C$27.98 on Thursday. TerraVest Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$15.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.46. The stock has a market cap of C$491.54 million and a P/E ratio of 13.57.

TerraVest Industries Company Profile

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

