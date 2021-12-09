TerraVest Industries Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:TVK)

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.
Shares of TSE TVK opened at C$27.98 on Thursday. TerraVest Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$15.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.46. The stock has a market cap of C$491.54 million and a P/E ratio of 13.57.
TerraVest Industries Company Profile
