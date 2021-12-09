Tether Price Down 0% Over Last Week (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Tether coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether has a total market cap of $76.19 billion and approximately $71.10 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00056627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,135.08 or 0.08525854 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00059901 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00078578 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,477.04 or 0.99951617 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00019310 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 79,351,995,261 coins and its circulating supply is 76,156,304,084 coins. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

