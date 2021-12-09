Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director Kirsten M. Volpi Sells 700 Shares

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total value of $132,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TTEK stock traded down $13.96 on Thursday, hitting $174.80. 329,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,276. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.58 and a 200 day moving average of $146.68. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.14 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.78%.

TTEK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,371,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,532,000 after purchasing an additional 49,863 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 9.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,579,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220,145 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,265,000 after purchasing an additional 27,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 985,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,193,000 after purchasing an additional 66,741 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

