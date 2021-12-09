The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.08.

AES has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get AES alerts:

NYSE AES opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. AES has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of AES in the second quarter worth about $416,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in AES by 455.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,003 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AES in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,033,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 16.2% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 2.6% in the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.