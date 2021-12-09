The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Stock Holdings Cut by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Allstate were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $109.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $102.55 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 29.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays downgraded Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.21.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

