The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of analysts have commented on ANDE shares. Stephens raised shares of Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get Andersons alerts:

ANDE stock opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Andersons has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $38.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.78.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Andersons will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 23,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $908,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 12,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $464,793.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,684 shares of company stock worth $4,267,280 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Andersons by 3,994.5% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Andersons by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,176,000 after purchasing an additional 210,638 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Andersons by 94.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 158,792 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Andersons by 26.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,925,000 after purchasing an additional 141,701 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Andersons by 25.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 593,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,108,000 after purchasing an additional 121,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.