The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Director Buys $95,205.00 in Stock

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Director Timothy Joseph Tynan acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.47 per share, with a total value of $95,205.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

BCO stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.31. The company had a trading volume of 294,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,421. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 1.65. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $58.48 and a one year high of $84.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.09.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.31. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 98.61%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brink’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,670,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,877,000 after acquiring an additional 60,040 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Brink’s by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,023,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,298,000 after acquiring an additional 177,818 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,882,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,467,000 after buying an additional 363,391 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,116,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,968,000 after buying an additional 69,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,737,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,526,000 after buying an additional 38,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

