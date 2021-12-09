The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 1.5% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $17,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $237.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.