The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.3% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.8% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 332,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,470,000 after acquiring an additional 44,555 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KO opened at $54.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $237.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $57.56.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.06.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

