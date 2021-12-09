The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Lifted by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,932 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $36,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,527,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,588,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,328,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,124,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,797 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,732,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,557,000 after purchasing an additional 951,106 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KO opened at $55.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $237.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $48.11 and a one year high of $57.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

