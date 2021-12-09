The Corgi of PolkaBridge (CORGIB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $93,259.00

The Corgi of PolkaBridge (CURRENCY:CORGIB) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 9th. One The Corgi of PolkaBridge coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. The Corgi of PolkaBridge has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $93,259.00 worth of The Corgi of PolkaBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, The Corgi of PolkaBridge has traded down 38.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00057200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,100.02 or 0.08595653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00059952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00079121 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,763.64 or 1.00136036 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002828 BTC.

About The Corgi of PolkaBridge

The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s total supply is 55,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,970,127,068,717 coins. The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s official Twitter account is @realpolkabridge

Buying and Selling The Corgi of PolkaBridge

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Corgi of PolkaBridge directly using US dollars.

