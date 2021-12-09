The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 70.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,789,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,756,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,762,000 after acquiring an additional 884,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,398,000 after acquiring an additional 681,085 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,227,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,468,000 after acquiring an additional 418,475 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of EL opened at $356.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $331.84 and a 200-day moving average of $324.35. The company has a market cap of $128.20 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.01. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $231.97 and a one year high of $357.82.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

In related news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 18,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total value of $6,125,496.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total transaction of $3,307,361.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,087,584 shares of company stock worth $714,015,289 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.