The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Shares Gap Down to $7.32

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.32, but opened at $7.10. The Gabelli Equity Trust shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 3,840 shares.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average is $6.93.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. This is an increase from The Gabelli Equity Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.
About The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB)
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
