The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Shares Gap Down to $7.32

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.32, but opened at $7.10. The Gabelli Equity Trust shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 3,840 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average is $6.93.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. This is an increase from The Gabelli Equity Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,778,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,126,000 after purchasing an additional 191,958 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 1,334.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,112,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,396,000 after buying an additional 1,034,690 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $5,045,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 397,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $1,951,000. 6.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.