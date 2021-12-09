The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 2.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,402,000 after purchasing an additional 41,064 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Kroger by 115.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Kroger by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 12.5% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $32,917.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,562.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.44.

KR stock opened at $42.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.16 and a 200-day moving average of $40.98. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

