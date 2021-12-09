The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.23. The LGL Group shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 6,628 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The LGL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded The LGL Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $57.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $5.87. The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 111.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The LGL Group, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.37% of The LGL Group worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

