The Parkmead Group (LON:PMG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $47.35

The Parkmead Group plc (LON:PMG)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 47.35 ($0.63) and traded as low as GBX 34.80 ($0.46). The Parkmead Group shares last traded at GBX 35.75 ($0.47), with a volume of 185,061 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 49.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84.

The Parkmead Group Company Profile (LON:PMG)

The Parkmead Group plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; Energy Economics; and Pitreadie. The company produces gas from a portfolio of four fields across the Netherlands; and holds oil and gas interests in 24 exploration and production blocks under license.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for The Parkmead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Parkmead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.