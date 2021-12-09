The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 1.9% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $21,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $200.91. 8,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,821. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.30 and a twelve month high of $217.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.19.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $25,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,625 shares of company stock valued at $774,811. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

