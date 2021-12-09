The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,141 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 17,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 248,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Erste Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $152.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $368.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $152.66.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

