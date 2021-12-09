The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 801,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 129,727 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.14% of Progressive worth $73,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Progressive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,730,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,625,177,000 after purchasing an additional 337,562 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Progressive by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109,230 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Progressive by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,220,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106,627 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,478,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,026,723,000 after purchasing an additional 46,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,032,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $887,049,000 after purchasing an additional 306,619 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PGR opened at $95.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.48. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.15.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $209,168.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,116,490. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

