The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,100 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.18% of St. Joe worth $4,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,302,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,532,000 after buying an additional 493,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in St. Joe by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,310,000 after purchasing an additional 24,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in St. Joe by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,069,000 after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in St. Joe by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in St. Joe by 30.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,098,000 after purchasing an additional 84,069 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JOE stock opened at $51.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51 and a beta of 1.09. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $33.82 and a 1 year high of $57.55.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $53.90 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 26.98%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

