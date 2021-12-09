The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,280 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $690,308,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,433 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 577.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,887,241 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,551 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,286,628 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $423,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,438,009 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $299,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total transaction of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.15.

Shares of TJX opened at $74.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $76.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

