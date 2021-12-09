The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 809,378 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 2.9% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of TJX Companies worth $53,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 15,712 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 57,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $74.12 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $76.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.42.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.15.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

