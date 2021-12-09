The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,913 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 711,021 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $47,937,000 after buying an additional 11,161 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in TJX Companies by 29.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,027,888 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $69,299,000 after purchasing an additional 235,271 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 475,740 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 154,976 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 82,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.40. The company had a trading volume of 43,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,540,356. The company has a market cap of $88.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.83 and its 200-day moving average is $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $76.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.15.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

