The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie Sells 53,724 Shares

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total transaction of C$5,097,333.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down C$0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$95.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,455,092. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$90.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$86.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of C$70.72 and a 12 month high of C$96.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$173.40 billion and a PE ratio of 12.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 40.93%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TD. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$97.82.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

