The Transfer Token (TTT) Price Tops $6.33

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. The Transfer Token has a total market capitalization of $662.95 million and $521,745.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be bought for $6.33 or 0.00013137 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, The Transfer Token has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00089036 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000239 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002853 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,789,399 coins. The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars.

