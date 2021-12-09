The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is Howland Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,375 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.5% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $48,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.5% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,440 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 35,014 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,944 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 35,581 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock opened at $152.97 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.15. The firm has a market cap of $278.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.68, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.