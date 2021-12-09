The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,247 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.9% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 260.6% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.54.

Shares of DIS opened at $152.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

